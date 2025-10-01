BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
‘Flood-hit farmers to get financial assistance’

Recorder Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 07:29am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday announced that farmers impacted by recent floods would soon receive financial assistance delivered directly at their door step.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review rehabilitation measures for flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Special Secretary Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretaries Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan and Amir Shehzad Kang, Directors General Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Abdul Hameed, Dr Amir Rasool, Rana Tajammul Hussain, Project Director Dr Muhammad Anjum, as well as Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Rana Mehmood Akhtar, and other senior officers.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Kirmani announced that farmers impacted by floods would soon receive financial assistance delivered directly at their doorstep to spare them any inconvenience.

He stressed that complete transparency would be maintained in the disbursement of the relief package, with every stage closely monitored to ensure the aid reaches its rightful beneficiaries.

The Minister further said that expert recommendations had been sought regarding the upcoming wheat crop to provide timely guidance and support to farmers.

