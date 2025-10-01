Ogra cuts LPG rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday announced a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, effective for October. The consumer price has been cut by Rs. 6.70 per kilogram.

The Ogra explained that the price drop is primarily due to a substantial decrease in the international benchmark.

The LPG producer price is directly linked to the Saudi Aramco-CP and the US dollar exchange rate. Compared to the previous month, the Aramco-CP — the benchmark price — fell by 3.78%. While the average dollar exchange rate saw a minor increase of 0.23%, the decline in the benchmark was the dominant factor. This resulted in an overall decrease of 3.13%, or Rs. 79.14 for an 11.8 kg cylinder.

The price reduction will bring welcome relief to both domestic and commercial users: Domestic 11.8 kg Cylinder: The price will drop by Rs. 79.14, falling from Rs. 2,527.47 to a new price of Rs. 2,448.33. Commercial 45.4 kg Cylinder: The price has been reduced by a notable Rs. 304.18, bringing the new price down from Rs. 9,724.33 to Rs. 9,420.15.

Sector experts noted that the government’s recent decision to offer Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) connections for pending applications at prices lower than LPG is also beginning to have a tangible impact on the domestic LPG market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025