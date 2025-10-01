BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Ogra cuts LPG rates

Wasim Iqbal Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday announced a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, effective for October. The consumer price has been cut by Rs. 6.70 per kilogram.

The Ogra explained that the price drop is primarily due to a substantial decrease in the international benchmark.

The LPG producer price is directly linked to the Saudi Aramco-CP and the US dollar exchange rate. Compared to the previous month, the Aramco-CP — the benchmark price — fell by 3.78%. While the average dollar exchange rate saw a minor increase of 0.23%, the decline in the benchmark was the dominant factor. This resulted in an overall decrease of 3.13%, or Rs. 79.14 for an 11.8 kg cylinder.

The price reduction will bring welcome relief to both domestic and commercial users: Domestic 11.8 kg Cylinder: The price will drop by Rs. 79.14, falling from Rs. 2,527.47 to a new price of Rs. 2,448.33. Commercial 45.4 kg Cylinder: The price has been reduced by a notable Rs. 304.18, bringing the new price down from Rs. 9,724.33 to Rs. 9,420.15.

Sector experts noted that the government’s recent decision to offer Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) connections for pending applications at prices lower than LPG is also beginning to have a tangible impact on the domestic LPG market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA LPG LPG prices LPG rates

Comments

200 characters

Ogra cuts LPG rates

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories