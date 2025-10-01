BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Print 2025-10-01

Non-bailable arrest warrants for Mazari, husband issued

Fazal Sher Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday issued non-balibal arrest warrants for human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over alleged anti-state comments posted on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued warrants for the couple in the case filed under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26-A of PECA for posting anti-state comments on social media after they failed to appear before the court.

The court issued notice regarding the cancellation of bail of Imaan and Chatta, citing their failure to comply with the court orders and ordered police to arrest them and produce them before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Wednesday (today).

Earlier, the court indicted both the accused, but they were not present in the courtroom during the framing of charges against them.

During the hearing, the judge inquired about both the accused. They had earlier appeared before the court and had now gone to Rawalpindi to appear in another case, the associate of the accused’s counsel told the court.

The judge asked the lawyer whether the accused sought permission to go to Rawalpindi. The judge read out the charge sheet during the hearing.

