PPP cautions PML-N against using ‘Punjab card’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has cautioned the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against playing what it called a “Punjab card,” with PPP Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan stressing that Punjab belongs to all Pakistanis and warning that divisive politics over resources echoes the language of India’s Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a press conference alongside MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, Chan reminded that the PPP’s political roots lie in Punjab. “Our family has been in Punjab’s politics since 1926. The Pakistan People’s Party was founded in Punjab, so don’t play the Punjabi card,” he said. “Maryam Nawaz is our sister; we voted for her and helped elect her as Punjab’s Chief Minister.”

He criticized the use of ethnic narratives on issues such as water and resources, declaring: “Pakistan belongs to everyone — its water, electricity, gold, and gas are the collective property of all. Contribute to eradicating poverty; that is real service. Right now, the real need is the rehabilitation of flood victims.”

Chan added that the PPP remains united in the National Assembly and is committed to addressing people’s issues, not indulging in blame games. “When ministers act irresponsibly, one can understand the pressure of their jobs. But when leadership behaves this way, it is unfair,” he remarked.

Turning to economic concerns, the PPP leader underscored the importance of supporting farmers as the crushing season begins, demanding that their wheat not be “held captive.” He alleged that governance in Punjab was concentrated in the hands of a few bureaucrats, insisting instead that it should be run through elected representatives.

Reiterating his warning against divisive politics, Chan said, “Do not use Modi’s language of ‘our’ water. Such talk only breaks provinces apart. The gold of Balochistan and the ports of Sindh belong to all Pakistanis, just as Punjab does.” He stressed that the PPP had contributed to electing the Punjab Chief Minister, adding: “You will have to answer; the PPP will fight for the people of Punjab.”

Chan also reminded the PML-N of its agreement with the PPP to hold local government elections in Punjab. “If you do not like the picture of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at least provide immediate relief to flood victims,” he said.

