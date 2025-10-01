BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-01

PPP cautions PML-N against using ‘Punjab card’

Naveed Butt Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has cautioned the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against playing what it called a “Punjab card,” with PPP Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan stressing that Punjab belongs to all Pakistanis and warning that divisive politics over resources echoes the language of India’s Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a press conference alongside MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, Chan reminded that the PPP’s political roots lie in Punjab. “Our family has been in Punjab’s politics since 1926. The Pakistan People’s Party was founded in Punjab, so don’t play the Punjabi card,” he said. “Maryam Nawaz is our sister; we voted for her and helped elect her as Punjab’s Chief Minister.”

He criticized the use of ethnic narratives on issues such as water and resources, declaring: “Pakistan belongs to everyone — its water, electricity, gold, and gas are the collective property of all. Contribute to eradicating poverty; that is real service. Right now, the real need is the rehabilitation of flood victims.”

Chan added that the PPP remains united in the National Assembly and is committed to addressing people’s issues, not indulging in blame games. “When ministers act irresponsibly, one can understand the pressure of their jobs. But when leadership behaves this way, it is unfair,” he remarked.

Turning to economic concerns, the PPP leader underscored the importance of supporting farmers as the crushing season begins, demanding that their wheat not be “held captive.” He alleged that governance in Punjab was concentrated in the hands of a few bureaucrats, insisting instead that it should be run through elected representatives.

Reiterating his warning against divisive politics, Chan said, “Do not use Modi’s language of ‘our’ water. Such talk only breaks provinces apart. The gold of Balochistan and the ports of Sindh belong to all Pakistanis, just as Punjab does.” He stressed that the PPP had contributed to electing the Punjab Chief Minister, adding: “You will have to answer; the PPP will fight for the people of Punjab.”

Chan also reminded the PML-N of its agreement with the PPP to hold local government elections in Punjab. “If you do not like the picture of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at least provide immediate relief to flood victims,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP PMLN Nadeem Afzal Chan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Syed Agha Rafiullah

Comments

200 characters

PPP cautions PML-N against using ‘Punjab card’

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories