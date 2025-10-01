Crafting the leadership narrative

Words. Lines. Paragraphs. Sente nces. Phrases. They uplift you and they put your down. They do and they undo. They tell and they show. They start and they end. They express and they depress. They thrill and they kill. They have the power to make or break. They have the power to heal and hurt. They have the power to build and destroy. They have the power to inspire and disappoint. While this applies to all people, for leaders this power is the power that may empower or dis-empower them.

We remember people by what they said, and more importantly, how what they said made you feel. Words thus can be emotional game changers. For a leader his actions and his words are under constant trial. For people with whom the leader has constant interaction, words may hold importance but for people with whom the leader is not interacting words may become the core perception.

Leadership conversations are not your passer-by comments. They are also not restricted to big event speeches; nor are they mere video messages on occasions. These are relatively more well-designed communication pieces suitable for occasions. It is the everyday conversations in meetings, in regular one-to-one sessions, in daily lunch- or tea-breaks that need to be looked into with more deliberation. The leader is under spotlight. He or she is being measured on what they do, what they say and what they do not say.

As they say leadership is the art of inspirational story-telling. From a 6-month-old, to a 60-year-old the best way to engage attention and interest is through story-telling. Brain science has a reason for that. When you hear or see a really gripping story, your brain produces a “narrative transportation.” This happens when a story captures many of your senses. It is so graphic that you can almost see, smell, hear and feel what the story is describing. When weaved into a pattern, that has a purpose and theme, it becomes a narrative. A narrative is a story that wraps your message in the most engrossing form.

A great narrative has to be something people relate to, has an emotional connection and an inspring conclusion. This then produces brain chemicals that “move” people to the message. Some great names that have mastered this are Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Steve Jobs. The word ‘narrative’ was more associated with leaders in politics but it has now become a need for corporate leaders too.

The times of predictable growth are almost gone. There is disruption everywhere. There is disengagement everywhere. In these testing times the need for leaders to win over a disenchanted workplace is imperative. The best option is to do so with a narrative that appeals to minds and hearts that are very disillusioned. Crafting the narrative requires one to focus on certain language domains that engage people:

1-Language of purpose— One of the main reasons people find work tiring and de-motivating is that they get sick of the routine of their work. For a data entry guy, just punching in numbers day in day out is just routine, boring and unexciting. It is the leader’s job to use the language that connects his job to the higher purpose. A short-story of how the data he is sending can make or break the company’s vision of safety for people can change the whole game. The story needs to be short, factual and compelling about how this data saved lives. This narrative can change the whole complexion of the department.

2-Language of credibility— The story, to be effective, should not be a fairy tale. Yes, it is a tale that you need to tell. It will only move people if it is relatable and credible. People need to believe it to buy in. Thus, the storyteller has to have authenticity of being the person who walks the talk. If it is lacking in this, the narrative will be dismissed as just another yarn. When a leader talks about cost-cutting but is seen getting expensive renovations to his office, his narrative about cooperating with the company by cutting the cost in times of recession will fall flat. Thus, mere words are not enough for the narrative to sell.

3-Language of emotional resonance— Stories that hit the heart are unforgettable. They remain in the mind and stir people to act. The leader has to create that emotional connect. Steve Jobs was a master in such narratives. His commencement speech as a key-note speaker of Stanford University convocation is one of the most inspiring speeches given on such an occasion. His narrative creates magic even today. He starts with “Today I want to tell you three stories from my life. That’s it. No big deal. Just three stories. The first story is about connecting the dots.” Imagine how people’s attention went up. His three stories were about his adoption, being fired from Apple, and his battle with cancer. His image about the all successful, super-rich corporate tycoon changed forever. The narrative of struggle, of resilience, of betrayal, of mortality till today sinks deep into the minds and hearts of people.

4-Language of appreciation— As we mentioned earlier, leadership narrative is not just about making grand speeches. It is also about the everyday language you use. One of the most neglected areas of leadership is to provide recognition on a regular basis. Leaders must seek out opportunities to express appreciation. In meetings go prepared to find out somebody who has done something well the previous week. A few words of cheers, a clap session do wonders. An email copied to all mentioning somebody’s extra contribution is the language that will warm hearts.

5-Language of hope— Leadership is all about making people hopeful. In pressing times, as we are witnessing presently, hopelessness is a major productivity killer. The leader must craft messages that give hope. Crafting means not giving false hope, but encouragement of better times, reminder of how other tougher times were dealt with, relating a story of how out of nothing some wonders happened.

In today’s world where attention spans are in seconds, leaders need to learn the art of a powerful narrative. A narrative that tells a story that is believable, emotional and hopeful. A narrative that is based on authenticity and humility. A narrative that makes people relate to the ups and downs of the story of the story teller. Such a narrative will not only hold attention but crafted properly will deliver the core message forcefully. Without this narration, the most powerful logic may get lost. As Joseph Campbell says, “People forget facts, but they remember stories”.

