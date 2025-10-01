KE urges adherence to safety protocol amid rains

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) urges citizens to prioritise safety and remain vigilant, particularly in areas where water-logging becomes an issue during rains in the city on Tuesday.

The company in its press release said that KE field teams remained on alert to monitor the situation and address any localised issues.

The network remained stable and less than 175 of KE’s 2,100-plus feeders saw a temporary outage mainly due to safety reasons. “Our foremost priority remains public and our staff’s safety,” said Imran Rana, KE spokesperson.

KE emphasises that public safety remains its foremost priority. Citizens are strongly advised to maintain safe distance from poles, meters, and service brackets.

