Gold climbs to new highs, silver tumbles

KARACHI: Gold and silver scaled contrasting paths on Tuesday as bullion prices in both local and international markets recorded fresh swings, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola rose sharply by Rs3178, hitting a new historic high of Rs406,778 in the local market.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2725 to Rs348,746, while 22-karat gold was quoted at Rs319,695 after an addition of Rs2498.

In the international market, gold prices jumped by USD37, climbing to USD3855 per ounce, as investors rushed to hedge against economic uncertainties.

Silver, however, witnessed a downturn. The rate of silver per tola dropped by Rs16 to Rs4776, while 10 grams slipped by Rs14 to Rs4094. International silver prices also eased, falling by USD0.16 to USD46.77 per ounce.

It is important to note that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

