Jail trial of IK, Bushra denounced: PTI, PkMAP and SIC MPs surround NA speaker’s dais in protest

ISLAMABAD: Opposition lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) staged a dramatic protest inside the National Assembly on Tuesday, surrounding the speaker’s dais to denounce the ongoing jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The opposition, which dubbed their gathering the “People’s Assembly,” passed a resolution declaring the trial “unconstitutional” and “unlawful,” sharply criticizing the decision to conduct court proceedings within prison premises as a grave violation of justice and transparency.

Addressing the assembly, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP expressed deep concern over unconfirmed reports that Khan might be transferred from Adiala Jail to a secret location, warning that any such move would violate human rights and constitutional safeguards.

The resolution also demanded a full explanation from the government regarding the mysterious inclusion of Shama Junejo in an official Pakistani delegation, calling for disclosure of her role, access to classified documents, and meetings attended, while holding accountable those responsible for her presence.

On the foreign policy front, the opposition firmly rejected any government efforts to recognize Israel, condemning such initiatives as “unacceptable” and urging a clear stance on Pakistan’s policy toward the escalating conflict in Gaza.

The lawmakers cautioned that the US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which Israel has threatened to enforce by force if rejected, risks further destabilizing the region and inflaming tensions.

In a separate statement, PTI condemned the US peace plan unveiled by President Donald Trump, calling it an attempt to determine Palestine’s future “without the free will and consent of the Palestinian people.”

The party highlighted that the plan’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and acceptance of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory violates international law and United Nations resolutions, threatening prospects for lasting peace.

Reaffirming Imran Khan’s long-standing position, the PTI emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to a just two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, drawing parallels between the Palestinian and Kashmiri struggles for self-determination and dignity.

The party also invoked Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, stating that the country would never recognize Israel until Palestinians secure their legitimate rights and homeland – a principle that continues to shape Pakistan’s foreign policy and public sentiment.

