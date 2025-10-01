BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-01

Jail trial of IK, Bushra denounced: PTI, PkMAP and SIC MPs surround NA speaker’s dais in protest

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Opposition lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) staged a dramatic protest inside the National Assembly on Tuesday, surrounding the speaker’s dais to denounce the ongoing jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The opposition, which dubbed their gathering the “People’s Assembly,” passed a resolution declaring the trial “unconstitutional” and “unlawful,” sharply criticizing the decision to conduct court proceedings within prison premises as a grave violation of justice and transparency.

Addressing the assembly, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP expressed deep concern over unconfirmed reports that Khan might be transferred from Adiala Jail to a secret location, warning that any such move would violate human rights and constitutional safeguards.

The resolution also demanded a full explanation from the government regarding the mysterious inclusion of Shama Junejo in an official Pakistani delegation, calling for disclosure of her role, access to classified documents, and meetings attended, while holding accountable those responsible for her presence.

On the foreign policy front, the opposition firmly rejected any government efforts to recognize Israel, condemning such initiatives as “unacceptable” and urging a clear stance on Pakistan’s policy toward the escalating conflict in Gaza.

The lawmakers cautioned that the US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which Israel has threatened to enforce by force if rejected, risks further destabilizing the region and inflaming tensions.

In a separate statement, PTI condemned the US peace plan unveiled by President Donald Trump, calling it an attempt to determine Palestine’s future “without the free will and consent of the Palestinian people.”

The party highlighted that the plan’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and acceptance of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory violates international law and United Nations resolutions, threatening prospects for lasting peace.

Reaffirming Imran Khan’s long-standing position, the PTI emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to a just two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, drawing parallels between the Palestinian and Kashmiri struggles for self-determination and dignity.

The party also invoked Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, stating that the country would never recognize Israel until Palestinians secure their legitimate rights and homeland – a principle that continues to shape Pakistan’s foreign policy and public sentiment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi PKMAP

Comments

200 characters

Jail trial of IK, Bushra denounced: PTI, PkMAP and SIC MPs surround NA speaker’s dais in protest

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories