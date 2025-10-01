China National Day: United in Solidarity to Build a Shared Future

TEXT: This year marks the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The Chinese people are celebrating the 76th birthday of the motherland in various ways. We have also received warm congratulations from friends from all walks of life in Pakistan, which demonstrates that the China-Pakistan friendship is higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans, and stronger than steel.

Looking back at the magnificent journey of New China over the past 76 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese civilization has once again unleashed a tremendous force, writing a remarkable Chinese miracle: China has become the world’s second-largest economy, and for many years, its economic growth has contributed more than 30% annually to global economic growth. China has successfully won the largest, strongest, and most extensive battle against poverty in human history, lifting over 800 million people out of poverty. China has built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and attained the First Centenary Goal. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has taken a solid step forward. The rare phenomena of rapid economic growth and lasting social stability have complemented and enhanced each other, eloquently proving the correctness of China's path, highlighting the China's institutional strengths, and embodying the wisdom and responsibility of the Communist Party of China. History has proven that upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for us to create miracles and achieve victories.

In 2025, China has made firm strides in its modernization drive and achieved new progress. The Chinese economy maintains rapid and stable growth. Facing external challenges including a complex and volatile international environment, a severely disrupted international economic and trade order, and increased instability and uncertainty, the Chinese economy has been pressing forward under pressure and overcoming difficulties. Production demand continues to grow, employment remains generally stable, and residents’ incomes keep increasing, maintaining an overall development trend that balances efficiency and speed, as well as quantity and quality. In the first half of the year, China's GDP grew by 5.3% year-on-year, and the annual target of 5% is expected to be achieved.

China’s scientific and technological innovation is more vibrant. We develop new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions, intensify the integrated development of technological and industrial innovation, and maintain rapid growth in new industries, technologies, and business models in the first half of the year. From Deepseek model to robot marathons, from aerospace to autonomous driving, a series of China's scientific and technological innovation achievements have attracted worldwide attention. The added value of high-tech industries increased by 9.5% year-on-year, and the added value of core industries in the digital economy accounted for about 10% of GDP. Among them, the production of new energy vehicles and industrial robots increased by 36.2% and 35.6% year-on-year, respectively.

Beautiful China is even more charming. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, we have advanced environmental protection with greater vision, higher standards, and stronger measures. Our efforts have yielded bluer skies, cleaner waters, and more beautiful landscapes, with over 90% of citizens satisfied with the ecological environment. We have revitalized Chinese culture by blending tradition with modernity. We have widely applied modern technologies to infrastructure construction, making cities and villages more beautiful and people's lives more convenient. As “China Travel” gains worldwide popularity, international visitors are flocking to experience China’s wonders.

China’s Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics demonstrates the responsibility and commitment of a civilized nation. China holds high the glorious banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind and is determined to be a force for peace, stability and progress in the world. Upholding the principles of solidarity, cooperation, and mutual benefit, we work hand in hand with the international community to address global challenges. With unprecedented breadth, depth, and intensity, China participates in global governance, contributing Chinese wisdom, offering Chinese solutions, and demonstrating Chinese commitment.

At the recent SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative. Following the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, the Global Governance Initiative represents another significant public good China has provided to the international community. By proposing this initiative, China injects strong impetus into building a more just and equitable global governance system and jointly advances toward a community with a shared future for mankind.

The year of 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. On September 3rd, China solemnly held commemorative activities in Beijing to remember history, honor fallen heroes, cherish peace, and create a better future. President Xi Jinping emphasized that the Chinese nation is a great nation that is never intimidated by any bullies and always values self-reliance. The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history and the side of human civilization progress, adhering to the path of peaceful development and working with people of all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The year of 2025 is also important for China-Pakistan relations. Through the dedicated efforts of both sides, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has gained stronger momentum, richer substance, and brighter prospects.

The leaders of both countries have personally spearheaded the development of China-Pakistan relations, further elevating bilateral ties to higher quality and closer kinship. In February this year, President Xi Jinping warmly hosted President Asif Ali Zardari’s state visit to China. This month, President Zardari paid another successful visit to China, building new bridges of practical cooperation across all fields for the peoples of both countries. In early September, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif traveled to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit and commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. During this visit, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang met with Prime Minister Shehbaz, and the two sides jointly released the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (2025-2029), charting a clear road map for bilateral cooperation over the next five years.

China welcomes a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan and stands ready to be a partner in Pakistan's modernization journey. Through joint efforts, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is accelerating its transition to a “2.0 upgraded version”. China is willing to take CPEC as a guiding framework, focusing on three key areas—industry, agriculture, and mining,to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in industrial parks, connectivity, and high-tech sectors. We will also facilitate the export of more high-quality Pakistani products to China, making more contributions to Pakistan’s comprehensive development and economic transformation.

The people are the builders of China-Pakistan relations and should also be its ultimate beneficiaries. China always believes that “China-Pakistan cooperation should engage all sectors of Pakistani society” and “benefit the entire Pakistani people”. We have implemented a series of cooperation projects in Pakistan designed to benefit the people and alleviate their worries, addressing the pressing needs of ordinary citizens through initiatives that improve their livelihoods. We are committed to launching more “small yet smart” livelihood projects, enhancing cooperation in health care, education, and climate change, and expanding youth and cultural exchanges.

Pakistan has suffered severe flooding since June this year, resulting in significant casualties and property losses. China immediately offered assistance, providing $2 million in emergency aid to Pakistan. On September 24th, the China International Development Cooperation Agency announced that the Chinese government has decided to provide an additional 100 million RMB (equivalent to 14 million USD) in emergency flood relief supplies, primarily including life jackets, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, and rescue boats.to further assist Pakistan in rescuing affected people and post-disaster reconstruction. Currently, China has delivered and handed over the first batch of 300 tents and 9,000 blankets to Pakistan.

China will also strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan, supporting Pakistan's counter-terrorism capacity building, to create a favorable environment for Pakistan’s development and China-Pakistan cooperation.

The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi remains committed to working hand in hand with all sectors of the consular district to promote friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between China and Pakistan. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the steadfast support and strong assistance to our Consulate by all friends from various sectors in Pakistan. We will always take serving China-Pakistan relations as our mission, fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, and continue to make unremitting efforts with innovative approaches. Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, once observed that only through united efforts can we turn our ideals into reality. Let us work together to create an even brighter future for China and Pakistan.

Once again, warm congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China! China-Pak dosti Zindabad!

By Yang Yundong | Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi

