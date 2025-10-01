CM inaugurates ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Chakwal

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Boys campus in Chakwal, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif advised the students to study with dedication and aim to make their country proud. “My heart desires to build 10 to 15 Centres of Excellence in every city across Punjab,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival in Chakwal. On her way, large crowd gathered along the roadside, showering her with flowers. PML-N workers holding party flags lined the streets to greet her. She waved to the public and responded to their slogans with a smile and gesture of appreciation. Some young supporters arrived on decorated horses to welcome their leader, while women and children gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road.

The Chief Minister invited students standing in the upper gallery to come closer, where she stood among them as they chanted slogans and clapped in joy. During her visit, she interacted with students, inquired about their studies appreciated their responses, and expressed affection as well as encouragement to them. She also planted a tree to formally launch a plantation campaign at the campus. She was given a comprehensive briefing on the Centre of Excellence project.

