BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Wall St set to trim quarterly gains as shutdown nears

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

NEW YORK: The main US stock indexes were on track to pare quarterly gains on Tuesday as a looming government shutdown risked delaying economic data, heightening investor anxiety around the Federal Reserve’s next move.

With valuations stretched, markets are banking on a dovish Fed to keep the rally alive, making any disruption to the central bank’s visibility on economic data a source of concern.

While previous shutdowns have had a limited impact on markets, some analysts warned the current episode could be more disruptive, given the delicate economic backdrop.

“This could be more serious. Should any shutdown be protracted, that could lead to other government economic statistics being delayed,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

With the outlook for upcoming reports unclear, markets are leaning heavily on the data at hand.

A Labor Department report on Tuesday showed job openings increased marginally in August, while hiring and layoffs declined. Another data point showed US consumer confidence declined more than expected in September.

At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.48 points, or 0.26 percent, to 46,197.59, the S&P 500 shed 7.66 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,653.55, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 36.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 22,554.37.

Consumer discretionary shares lost 1.2 percent on the S&P 500, weighed by losses in Tesla and Amazon, which fell 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. The stocks also weighed on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 communication services sector fell 0.9 percent, dragged by losses in Meta Platforms and Alphabet, down 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

This was countered by a 0.6 percent gain in tech and a 0.8 percent rise in healthcare stocks.

The Dow was dragged down by American Express, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which declined 2.9 percent, 1.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson warned the job market could face stress without central bank support, while Boston Fed President Susan Collins said she was open to additional rate cuts.

Traders will also look to a busy slate of Fed speakers for direction as they speak later in the day.

Equities have held up well through the third quarter, with the benchmark S&P 500, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average set to notch gains for the second straight quarter.

Despite Tuesday’s retreat, the S&P 500 is on track for its best third-quarter performance since 2020.

Wall Steet Wall Steet index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St set to trim quarterly gains as shutdown nears

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories