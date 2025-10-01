BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 30, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Sep-25      26-Sep-25      25-Sep-25      24-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      9.74773        9.74279        9.76744        9.76105
Euro                              1.16825        1.16997        1.16751        1.16634
Japanese yen                      204.226        204.484        203.771        202.656
U.K. pound                        1.01988        1.02326        1.01925        1.01827
U.S. dollar                       1.36954        1.36559        1.37054        1.37115
Algerian dinar                                   177.269        177.578        177.244
Australian dollar                 2.08422        2.08807        2.07815        2.06966
Botswana pula                                    18.1837        18.1769        18.0891
Brazilian real                                                  7.32129        7.28162
Brunei dollar                     1.76739        1.76517        1.76498        1.76111
Canadian dollar                   1.90654        1.90378        1.90875        1.90494
Chilean peso                     1,313.25       1,306.08       1,306.45       1,306.53
Czech koruna                      28.3851        28.4576        28.3715        28.3239
Danish krone                                      8.7324        8.71429        8.70542
Indian rupee                      121.555         121.16        121.525        121.704
Israeli New Shekel                4.55098        4.59658        4.58308
Korean won                       1,933.24       1,912.38       1,911.76       1,911.11
Kuwaiti dinar                    0.417709                      0.417877       0.417789
Malaysian ringgit                 5.76781        5.76279        5.77337        5.75951
Mauritian rupee                    62.608         62.766        62.5731        62.3255
Mexican peso                       25.132         25.103        25.2805         25.272
New Zealand dollar                2.37006        2.36979         2.3571
Norwegian krone                                   13.701         13.647        13.6323
Omani rial                       0.526587                       0.52697       0.527206
Peruvian sol                                     4.77138        4.79826        4.80314
Philippine peso                                  79.0926        78.6801        78.2926
Polish zloty                      4.98664        4.98825        4.97436        4.97097
Qatari riyal                      4.98512                       4.98875        4.99099
Saudi Arabian riyal               5.13576                       5.13951        5.14181
Singapore dollar                  1.76739        1.76517        1.76498        1.76111
Swedish krona                      12.913        12.8992        12.8706
Swiss franc                       1.09207        1.09275        1.09026        1.09007
Thai baht                         44.1554        44.0118        44.0682        43.8028
Trinidadian dollar                               9.21065        9.25403
U.A.E. dirham                      5.0333        5.03555
Uruguayan peso                    54.5747        54.4858        54.6242        54.6869
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories