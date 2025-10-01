WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 30, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Sep-25 26-Sep-25 25-Sep-25 24-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 9.74773 9.74279 9.76744 9.76105
Euro 1.16825 1.16997 1.16751 1.16634
Japanese yen 204.226 204.484 203.771 202.656
U.K. pound 1.01988 1.02326 1.01925 1.01827
U.S. dollar 1.36954 1.36559 1.37054 1.37115
Algerian dinar 177.269 177.578 177.244
Australian dollar 2.08422 2.08807 2.07815 2.06966
Botswana pula 18.1837 18.1769 18.0891
Brazilian real 7.32129 7.28162
Brunei dollar 1.76739 1.76517 1.76498 1.76111
Canadian dollar 1.90654 1.90378 1.90875 1.90494
Chilean peso 1,313.25 1,306.08 1,306.45 1,306.53
Czech koruna 28.3851 28.4576 28.3715 28.3239
Danish krone 8.7324 8.71429 8.70542
Indian rupee 121.555 121.16 121.525 121.704
Israeli New Shekel 4.55098 4.59658 4.58308
Korean won 1,933.24 1,912.38 1,911.76 1,911.11
Kuwaiti dinar 0.417709 0.417877 0.417789
Malaysian ringgit 5.76781 5.76279 5.77337 5.75951
Mauritian rupee 62.608 62.766 62.5731 62.3255
Mexican peso 25.132 25.103 25.2805 25.272
New Zealand dollar 2.37006 2.36979 2.3571
Norwegian krone 13.701 13.647 13.6323
Omani rial 0.526587 0.52697 0.527206
Peruvian sol 4.77138 4.79826 4.80314
Philippine peso 79.0926 78.6801 78.2926
Polish zloty 4.98664 4.98825 4.97436 4.97097
Qatari riyal 4.98512 4.98875 4.99099
Saudi Arabian riyal 5.13576 5.13951 5.14181
Singapore dollar 1.76739 1.76517 1.76498 1.76111
Swedish krona 12.913 12.8992 12.8706
Swiss franc 1.09207 1.09275 1.09026 1.09007
Thai baht 44.1554 44.0118 44.0682 43.8028
Trinidadian dollar 9.21065 9.25403
U.A.E. dirham 5.0333 5.03555
Uruguayan peso 54.5747 54.4858 54.6242 54.6869
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
