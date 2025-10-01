WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 30, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Sep-25 26-Sep-25 25-Sep-25 24-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 9.74773 9.74279 9.76744 9.76105 Euro 1.16825 1.16997 1.16751 1.16634 Japanese yen 204.226 204.484 203.771 202.656 U.K. pound 1.01988 1.02326 1.01925 1.01827 U.S. dollar 1.36954 1.36559 1.37054 1.37115 Algerian dinar 177.269 177.578 177.244 Australian dollar 2.08422 2.08807 2.07815 2.06966 Botswana pula 18.1837 18.1769 18.0891 Brazilian real 7.32129 7.28162 Brunei dollar 1.76739 1.76517 1.76498 1.76111 Canadian dollar 1.90654 1.90378 1.90875 1.90494 Chilean peso 1,313.25 1,306.08 1,306.45 1,306.53 Czech koruna 28.3851 28.4576 28.3715 28.3239 Danish krone 8.7324 8.71429 8.70542 Indian rupee 121.555 121.16 121.525 121.704 Israeli New Shekel 4.55098 4.59658 4.58308 Korean won 1,933.24 1,912.38 1,911.76 1,911.11 Kuwaiti dinar 0.417709 0.417877 0.417789 Malaysian ringgit 5.76781 5.76279 5.77337 5.75951 Mauritian rupee 62.608 62.766 62.5731 62.3255 Mexican peso 25.132 25.103 25.2805 25.272 New Zealand dollar 2.37006 2.36979 2.3571 Norwegian krone 13.701 13.647 13.6323 Omani rial 0.526587 0.52697 0.527206 Peruvian sol 4.77138 4.79826 4.80314 Philippine peso 79.0926 78.6801 78.2926 Polish zloty 4.98664 4.98825 4.97436 4.97097 Qatari riyal 4.98512 4.98875 4.99099 Saudi Arabian riyal 5.13576 5.13951 5.14181 Singapore dollar 1.76739 1.76517 1.76498 1.76111 Swedish krona 12.913 12.8992 12.8706 Swiss franc 1.09207 1.09275 1.09026 1.09007 Thai baht 44.1554 44.0118 44.0682 43.8028 Trinidadian dollar 9.21065 9.25403 U.A.E. dirham 5.0333 5.03555 Uruguayan peso 54.5747 54.4858 54.6242 54.6869 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

