BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (September 30, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (September 30, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      17600-17700
Gur                        21000-24000
Shakar                     22000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 8000-8500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed)          35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed)          38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local)         27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor)         24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 21000-36000
Gram Black                 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin)           25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick)          28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-34000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-36000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-25000
Basmati broken             17000-26000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

grain Grain Market grain crop

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories