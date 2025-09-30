Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is critical

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station had become critical, with Russian shelling preventing efforts to restore external power lines to the plant.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said one of the diesel generators providing emergency power was no longer working, seven days after external power lines went down.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant off grid for days; Russia and Ukraine trade accusations

“This is the seventh day. There has never before been such an emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant. The situation is critical. Russian shelling has cut the plant off from the electricity network,” Zelenskiy said.

“And we now have information that one of the (diesel) generators has stopped working.”