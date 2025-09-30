BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Markets

Less than 10% of Indian households invested in securities markets, regulator’s survey shows

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 10:59pm
Men watch market results on a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2025. REUTERS
Men watch market results on a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2025. REUTERS

Only about 9.5% of India’s households have investments in securities such as equities and mutual funds, while majority prefer preserving capital over risky assets that can give high returns, a survey by the country’s markets regulator showed.

The survey of nearly 92,000 households by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, market research firm Kantar and other institutions showed 80% of households have a low risk tolerance and prioritize capital preservation.

The new data, released on Tuesday, underscores the low penetration of securities market products in the country, which have been highlighted by reports previously.

Awareness and penetration is rising, especially in urban areas, where 15% of households have investments in securities markets products, according to the report. In the top 9 metros, the figure stands at 23%.

Indian stock benchmarks extend losses on US tariff blow

Across India, the penetration of mutual funds stood at 6.7%, while that of stocks was 5.3%. Less than 1% had investments in futures and options, corporate bonds and other assets.

Among those that did not have such investments, more than half were aware of securities market products, of which 22% of households intended to invest in the future, the report said.

This “signals strong opportunity to expand the investor base,” the report added.

Key barriers to investment were complexity, gaps in access to information and fear of losing money among non-investors, the survey said.

India Securities and Exchange Board of India

