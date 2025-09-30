BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank retains call rate as policy anchor in liquidity framework

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 08:03pm

India’s central bank has retained the overnight weighted average call rate as the operating target of monetary policy under a revised liquidity management framework, it said on Tuesday, a day before its monetary policy decision.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India asked an internal working group to look at revising the framework, which seeks to align market rates with the key interest rate for ensuring effective transmission of monetary policy. Liquidity in the banking system determines market interest rates, which in turn, influence credit growth and economic activity.

“The Reserve Bank will endeavour to align the WACR (weighted average call rate) to the policy repo rate by ensuring optimum level of system liquidity using the instruments defined under this framework,” it said in a press release.

The RBI also retained the policy corridor, with the policy repo rate in the middle, the standing deposit facility as the floor and the marginal standing facility as the ceiling.

The central bank will discontinue the 14-day variable rate repos and variable rate reverse repos as the main tools for managing short-term liquidity and will use 7-day liquidity operations as its primary tool while also relying on repos and reverse repos ranging from overnight to 14 days.

All instruments under the existing liquidity framework, including open market operations, long-term variable rate repos/reverse repos and forex swap auctions will continue to be part of the revised liquidity management framework.

The RBI assured the market it will provide advance notice of at least one day to reduce uncertainty around the tenor, quantum and timing of liquidity operations.

The central bank has retained the requirement that banks maintain a minimum of 90% of the cash reserve ratio needs on a daily basis.

Reserve Bank of India Indian central bank

Comments

200 characters

India central bank retains call rate as policy anchor in liquidity framework

PSX hits new record, KSE-100 settles above 165,000 level

Pakistan yet to decide on deployment of troops for Palestine peace force: Dar

Pakistan’s finance ministry projects September inflation at 3.5–4.5% despite floods

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Pakistan Army conducts successful launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Read more stories