Kia America to recall over 39,500 vehicles in US over fire risks

Kia America is recalling over 39,500 vehicles in the US as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning blower motor wiring harness may be inadequate causing fire risks, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 30
|
281.35
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 30
|
281.10
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 30
|
148.21
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 30
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 30
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 30
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 29
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 29
|
6,661.21
|
Nasdaq / Sep 29
|
22,591.16
|
Dow Jones / Sep 29
|
46,316.07
|
India Sensex / Sep 30
|
80,369.31
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 30
|
44,974.26
|
Hang Seng / Sep 30
|
26,704.58
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 30
|
9,288.13
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 30
|
23,745.70
|
France CAC40 / Sep 30
|
7,857.52
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 29
|
15,880
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 29
|
346,021
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 30
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 30
|
63.13
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 30
|
3,865.87
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 30
|
272.77
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 30
|
65.30
|Stock
|Price
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 19
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
6.37
▲ 1 (18.62%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Sep 19
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
7.35
▲ 0.77 (11.7%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 19
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
10.18
▲ 1 (10.89%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26.27
▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
|
Metro Steel / Sep 19
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
18.68
▲ 1.7 (10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Sep 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
48.13
▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Sep 19
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
18.91
▲ 1.72 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 19
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
61.78
▲ 5.62 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Sep 19
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
45.94
▲ 4.18 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 19
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
28.92
▲ 2.63 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 19
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.35
▼ -0.63 (-10.54%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Sep 19
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
26.46
▼ -2.94 (-10%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
247.10
▼ -27.46 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 19
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
33.80
▼ -3.75 (-9.99%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 19
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
8.55
▼ -0.91 (-9.62%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 19
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.62 (-9.02%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 19
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
32.50
▼ -3.21 (-8.99%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Sep 19
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
105.19
▼ -9.18 (-8.03%)
|
Olympia Mills / Sep 19
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
36.50
▼ -3.05 (-7.71%)
|
Wasl Mobility Mod. / Sep 19
Wasl Mobility Modaraba(WASL)
|
6.09
▼ -0.5 (-7.59%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
169,773,055
▼ -0.34
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
165,854,902
▲ 2.39
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
162,011,397
▼ -0.11
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
135,091,867
▲ 0.51
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
94,275,609
▲ 0.02
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 19
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
89,879,525
▲ 0.65
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
77,889,542
▲ 1.6
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
74,618,668
▲ 0.09
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 19
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
66,954,977
▼ -0.23
|
Kohinoor Spinning / Sep 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
58,032,740
▼ -0.21
