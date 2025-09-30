BML 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
BOP 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.44%)
CNERGY 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
CPHL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.71%)
DGKC 268.00 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (1.3%)
FCCL 61.45 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.62%)
FFL 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GCIL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
HUBC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.64%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
MLCF 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.27%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.76%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
POWER 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
PPL 210.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.88%)
PREMA 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.72%)
PRL 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.22%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.9%)
TREET 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.36%)
TRG 76.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.97%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
BR100 17,303 Increased By 167.5 (0.98%)
BR30 56,467 Increased By 435.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kia America to recall over 39,500 vehicles in US over fire risks

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 02:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kia America is recalling over 39,500 vehicles in the US as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning blower motor wiring harness may be inadequate causing fire risks, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Kia America

Comments

200 characters

Kia America to recall over 39,500 vehicles in US over fire risks

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 in Pakistan

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Expanding operations: Air Link to establish production facility in Lahore

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories