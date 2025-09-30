BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.29%)
BOP 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
CPHL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
DCL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
DGKC 268.89 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (1.64%)
FCCL 61.30 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.37%)
FFL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
GCIL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
HUBC 241.40 Increased By ▲ 5.78 (2.45%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.72%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.76%)
PAEL 56.39 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
PPL 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.4%)
PREMA 47.78 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.86%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.56%)
SSGC 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.89%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,374 Increased By 238.7 (1.39%)
BR30 56,766 Increased By 734.9 (1.31%)
KSE100 165,790 Increased By 1942.4 (1.19%)
KSE30 51,079 Increased By 806.9 (1.61%)
Australian shares edge higher ahead of RBA decision, but set to snap five-month rally

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,880.40
Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 01:08pm

Australian shares were set for their first monthly decline in six, even as the market rose slightly on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a widely expected hold on interest rates by the central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,880.40 by 0035 GMT.

The benchmark has declined 1% so far in the month, in line with its average fall in September of 0.95%.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 3.6% later in the day, investors will look for any forward guidance after a hot inflation report led markets to call time on the current easing cycle.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock has consistently indicated trimmed mean inflation is the key metric; this measure eased to a three-year low of 2.7% in the second quarter, further within the central bank’s 2%-3% target range.

Swaps are pricing in a near 50-50 chance of a November rate cut, with expectations for the policy floor nudging up to 3.25% from 3.12% just weeks ago.

The RBA has lowered interest rates thrice so far this year, in February, May and August, totalling 75 basis points.

Mining stocks advanced 1.4% on Tuesday and were set for a third straight month of gains.

BHP and Rio Tinto advanced 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively, while Fortescue climbed 0.8%.

Gold stocks rose 0.5% after bullion prices hit a record high overnight. The sub-index was on track for its best month since February 2016.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining rose 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks lost 1.5% as oil prices slumped. Oil and gas firm Woodside Energy dropped 1.9%, while Santos shed 1.2%.

Banks lost 0.4%, with the “big four” banks down between 0.3% and 0.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% higher to 13,142.96.

Australian shares

