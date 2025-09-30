BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.42%)
BOP 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
CNERGY 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CPHL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
DCL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.64%)
DGKC 268.88 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (1.63%)
FCCL 61.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.45%)
FFL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
GCIL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
HUBC 241.00 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (2.28%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.49%)
NBP 205.00 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.26%)
PAEL 56.37 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
PPL 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.16%)
PREMA 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.78%)
PRL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.56%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.72%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,374 Increased By 238.7 (1.39%)
BR30 56,785 Increased By 753.1 (1.34%)
KSE100 165,752 Increased By 1904.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 51,054 Increased By 782 (1.56%)
Markets

UK economy grew 0.3% in Q2, current account gap widens

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 12:39pm

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew 0.3% in the April-to-June period of this year, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, unrevised from the ONS’ initial estimate and as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Britain’s economy was the fastest growing among the Group of Seven large advanced economies in the first half of this year.

But some of that expansion was due to one-off factors -including a rush of exports before U.S. import tariffs took effect - and the Bank of England forecasts growth in 2025overall will be a modest 1.25%.

Tuesday’s data showed that Britain’s GDP in the second quarter was 1.4% higher than a year ago - revised up from an initial 1.2% estimate - while on a per capita basis, output in the second quarter was 0.9% higher than the year before.

Overall 2024 GDP growth was unrevised at 1.1%.

Britain’s current account deficit in the three months to the end of June totalled 28.939 billion pounds ($38.8 billion), well above a poll forecast of 24.9 billion pounds and equivalent to 3.8% of GDP, up from 2.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

