EU’s von der Leyen says she welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace proposal

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that she welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace proposal to end the nearly two-year-old war in Gaza.

“Welcome President @realDonaldTrump’s commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute,” she wrote on X.

Trump secures Netanyahu’s agreement to Gaza deal but Hamas support in question

“Hostilities should end with provision of immediate humanitarian relief to the population in Gaza and with all hostages released immediately,” she added.