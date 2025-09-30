BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
Life & Style

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 11:15am

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, various news outlets reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

The celebrity power couple began living apart in early summer, with Urban moving out of the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, and acquiring his own residence in the country music capital, according to TMZ.com, which broke the story.

TMZ and People magazine both reported that Kidman was opposed to splitting up and has been fighting to keep the marriage intact.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the separation. Multiple publicists and management representatives for the two entertainers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, each launched their respective careers in Australia and hold dual U.S. and Australian citizenship.

They met in January 2005 at a Hollywood event promoting Australia, and married in June the following year in Sydney.

They share two daughters, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17.

Kidman has two adopted children from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise.

Kidman, whose portrayal of author Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” earned her an Academy Award, last shared a photo of herself and Urban together on social media in June to celebrate their wedding anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR said Urban most recently posted photos of the couple on his social media in May, after they attended the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, where the four-time Grammy winner received the ACM Triple Crown.

Kidman earlier this month wrapped production on a sequel to the film “Practical Magic” with Sandra Bullock, while Urban has been on tour since May in support of his 11th studio album, “High,” THR reported.

