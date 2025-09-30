Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged the Power Division to establish a 40MW grid station at Chaman Border Crossing Point (BCP) to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply, safeguard valuable project equipment, and facilitate the timely operationalisation of this strategically significant border land port.

In a letter to Power Division, Chairman/ Secretary FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial has intimated that the Government of Pakistan, with the objective of achieving effective regional connectivity and fostering economic prosperity, is currently implementing the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project under the ADB-financed CAREC Regional Improving Border Services (RIBS) initiative at the Border Grossing Points (BCPs) of Torkham and Chaman, wherein the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been designated as the Lead Executing Agency.

The Project envisages the development of state-of-the-art border land ports, equipped with modern ICT and security systems, with the primary goal of reducing cross-border processing times for cargo and passenger traffic.

The construction contracts for both the BCPs were awarded to the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) under the FIDIC Plant & Design-Build Condition of Contract.

In order to ensure uninterrupted and stable operation of the project, dedicated 5MW/11KV feeders, along with allied infrastructure, were provisioned by QESCO and TESCO. Payments were duly made to both of them for the execution of the same, including the installation of new transformers.

However, despite these arrangements, frequent and severe voltage fluctuations have occurred since the commencement of the power supply, posing a significant risk to the highly sensitive ICT and security equipment installed at both BCPs.

