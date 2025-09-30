BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-30

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged the Power Division to establish a 40MW grid station at Chaman Border Crossing Point (BCP) to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply, safeguard valuable project equipment, and facilitate the timely operationalisation of this strategically significant border land port.

In a letter to Power Division, Chairman/ Secretary FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial has intimated that the Government of Pakistan, with the objective of achieving effective regional connectivity and fostering economic prosperity, is currently implementing the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project under the ADB-financed CAREC Regional Improving Border Services (RIBS) initiative at the Border Grossing Points (BCPs) of Torkham and Chaman, wherein the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been designated as the Lead Executing Agency.

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

The Project envisages the development of state-of-the-art border land ports, equipped with modern ICT and security systems, with the primary goal of reducing cross-border processing times for cargo and passenger traffic.

The construction contracts for both the BCPs were awarded to the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) under the FIDIC Plant & Design-Build Condition of Contract.

In order to ensure uninterrupted and stable operation of the project, dedicated 5MW/11KV feeders, along with allied infrastructure, were provisioned by QESCO and TESCO. Payments were duly made to both of them for the execution of the same, including the installation of new transformers.

However, despite these arrangements, frequent and severe voltage fluctuations have occurred since the commencement of the power supply, posing a significant risk to the highly sensitive ICT and security equipment installed at both BCPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Power Division Chaman border CAREC NLC Rashid Mahmood Langrial grid station

Comments

200 characters

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Read more stories