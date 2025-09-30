CPJ calls for credible probe into Indian journalist’s death

NEW DEHLI: Indian authorities must conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the death of journalist Rajeev Pratap, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Monday.

“Authorities in Uttarakhand state should not discount any possible causes of Rajeev Pratap’s death, including his family’s serious allegation that he was targeted for his journalism,” said Kunāl Majumder, CPJ’s India representative. “The initial police conclusion that he died because of a car crash must not preclude a rigorous examination of the threats made against him. Those who threaten journalists must be held accountable.”