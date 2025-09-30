BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Wheel jam, shutter down strike cripples AJK

INP Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

MUZAFFARABAD: Life came to a standstill in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as a shutter down and wheel jam strike was observed on the call of the Public Action Committee.

Markets, transport, and even communication services remained disrupted amid growing public frustration over unmet demands.

Commercial centres, markets, and lorry depots across Muzaffarabad were shuttered, with transport completely absent from the roads. Hotels and shops that normally open early remained closed. Although schools were officially open, but classrooms were left empty as most students did not attend.

For the second consecutive day, internet and mobile phone services remained suspended across Azad Kashmir. In an unprecedented move, landline telephone services were also completely cut off, further isolating residents from the outside world.

The strike was called by the Public Action Committee, which has put forward a 38-point charter of demands. An end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and the rollback of privileges enjoyed by the elite are among the key demands.

The Committee also announced plans to stage a rally later in the day, escalating its protest campaign.

Comments

