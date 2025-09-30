Work started on eastern wastewater treatment plant

LAHORE: In collaboration with a Danish company, the Punjab government has started work on Phase 1 of the eastern wastewater treatment plant in Faisalabad which will be completed by August 2028.

In this regard, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, said the spokesperson of the Punjab Housing Department on Monday.

On this occasion, WASA DG Punjab Tayyab Farid, in his briefing, told the meeting that significant progress has been made on two major projects of wastewater treatment and surface water treatment in Faisalabad.

The Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant will treat 33 million gallons of wastewater daily, which will then be reused for agricultural purposes,” he added. Furthermore, he said, work is underway on a surface water treatment plant with a capacity of 30 million gallons per day.

The project, being executed in collaboration with AFD France, will be completed by September 2027. It will play a vital role in addressing the demand-and-supply gap of drinking water in Faisalabad, he added.

The spokesperson added that these projects will significantly increase the clean water supply to the eastern population of Faisalabad and enhance water resources. As per the Chief Minister’s directions, efforts are being made to ensure the timely completion of these projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025