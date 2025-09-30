Unicef official, Aurangzeb reiterate resolve to continue working together

ISLAMABAD: Unicef Representative in Pakistan Pernille Ironside called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Monday.

The Finance Minister appreciated the technical support and knowledge transfer provided by Unicef in Pakistan. He highlighted the two existential challenges facing the country—climate change and population growth—particularly their impact on child stunting and learning poverty.

He discussed the Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank, noting that nearly two-thirds of the USD 2 billion expected every year under the programme over the next 10 years would be directed toward addressing population-related challenges. The Minister emphasized the importance of making the best use of available resources to address these pressing issues.

Senator Aurangzeb also underlined the important role of Unicef and other development partners in supporting Pakistan’s efforts, particularly through close collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, the Ministry of Population Welfare, and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

He stressed the need for greater coordination in identifying priority areas and projects requiring interventions, and in providing technical support and capacity building to the relevant ministries. He further emphasized the importance of effective coordination between federal and provincial governments for the operationalization of such projects.

Ms Ironside reaffirmed Unicef’s commitment to Pakistan, noting that Unicef is actively working with relevant ministries and stakeholders across a broad range of sectors, with a particular focus on child care and girls’ education.

She highlighted UNICEF’s provision of technical expertise through strategic partnerships and its leadership role in driving initiatives aligned with national priorities. She explained that Unicef follows a multi-sectoral approach to community welfare, prioritizing projects in education, health, and climate resilience. She also discussed avenues for further strengthening Unicef’s role and contribution in Pakistan.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to continue working together to address challenges faced by children and communities in Pakistan and to further strengthen cooperation for sustainable development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025