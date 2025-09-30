UHS Board approves allied health sciences exam calendar

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the commencement of BS Allied Health Sciences Fall 2025 classes from October 16. The UHS also decided that no undergraduate programme would be launched in any affiliated college if the number of enrolled students was fewer than 10.

The 35th meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Studies in Allied Health Sciences was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

The board also approved the examination calendar for the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and BS Allied Health Sciences annual examinations 2025.

It was decided that the BS Allied Health Sciences first and second professional examinations would commence in the third week of February 2026, the third professional in the third week of March, and the fourth professional in the third week of April.

Similarly, the DPT first, second, and third professional examinations would be held in the third week of February 2026, the fourth professional in the last week of March, and the final professional in the third week of April.

