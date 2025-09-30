BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Pakistan set to start ICC Women's CWC drive in Colombo

Recorder Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: The eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will begin from Tuesday (today) with Pakistan opening their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 2).

Pakistan qualified for the forthcoming mega event after maintaining a 100-per cent win record in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year.

Before the tournament, Pakistan featured in a three-match ODI series in Lahore against South Africa, which the latter won 2-1. In the upcoming ICC event, seven players – Eyman Fatima (1 ODI, 3 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (11 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (11 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (29 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (4 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (3 ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Should Pakistan qualify for the 29th October semi-final and the 2nd November final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

Fatima Sana, captain Pakistan women’s cricket team said, “Our preparations for the World Cup have been focused and purposeful. We have worked on the areas where improvement was needed and it is encouraging to see the progress we have made.

This process really started in the Qualifiers, where we had a strong campaign, winning all our matches to secure our place in this mega event.”

Fatima said, “The players have shown great commitment in training session here in Colombo. The conditions are quite similar to back home in Pakistan, which has helped the squad adjust quickly. It was unfortunate that the warm-up match against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain, as it would have been valuable preparation against the home side, who know these conditions better than anyone. However, the game against South Africa gave us a good opportunity to test different combinations and gain more clarity.”

On a personal note, she said, “It was nice to spend some time at the crease and score runs, which was something I had been looking forward to after the last series. While there is always room to improve, I am pleased with how the squad has responded to challenges and the way we continue to grow as a unit.”

Fatima said, “The World Cup is the biggest stage for us and we know that consistency, discipline and teamwork will be key to moving forward.

Our focus is to compete hard in every match, execute our plans well and give our best to reach the knockout stage. Wearing the Pakistan shirt is an honour and every player in this squad understands the responsibility that comes with it. Our aim is to play positive cricket, rise to the big moments and make Pakistan proud, InshaAllah. We are all looking forward to the tournament.”

15-member squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Pakistan fixtures:

2nd October – vs Bangladesh

5th October – vs India

8th October – vs Australia

15th October – vs England

18th October – vs New Zealand

21st October – vs South Africa

24th October – vs Sri Lanka

