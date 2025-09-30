Minister announces to digitalise Pakistan Nursing Council

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Monday, announced to fully digitalize the Pakistan Nursing Council to ensure efficiency, merit, and transparency in all of its operations.

The announcement was made by the minister while chairing a meeting on the affairs of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), which was also attended by the Federal Health Secretary and the Additional Secretary.

The minister emphasized that all affairs of the Council will soon be computerized to minimize human intervention and eliminate inefficiencies. “We will restore the lost credibility of the nursing profession and transform the Pakistan Nursing Council into a modern, effective, and internationally recognized institution,” said Kamal.

The minister underscored the vital role of nursing in Pakistan’s health system and highlighted the pressing shortage of nursing professionals. Pakistan currently faces a shortfall of nearly 900,000 nurses, while globally the shortage of qualified nurses stands at approximately 2.5 million. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the nursing sector through comprehensive reforms, robust policies, and modern digital systems.

Kamal further noted that nursing is one of the most critical pillars of the health sector, and bold steps are being taken to bring the profession in line with international standards. “We will modernize the nursing sector, ensure merit-based practices, and introduce effective reforms so that Pakistan’s nursing workforce can meet both national and international demands,” he added.

The minister stated that reforms in the nursing sector will continue with a strong focus on transparency, merit, and modernization to uplift the profession and ensure quality healthcare delivery across Pakistan.

