IFFSA 2025: Lucky Investments wins emerging Islamic Finance Entity Award

Recorder Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: Lucky Investments Limited has been named the Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year in South Asia at the 10th Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) Conference & Awards 2025, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The recognition comes just months after Lucky Investments launched its first fund in April 2025. The company has rapidly grown to manage assets of over Rs100 billion or around USD 350 million, making it the fastest-growing asset management company in Pakistan this year.

The award was received by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments, at a ceremony attended by policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from across the region, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, and the Maldives.

During the conference, Shoaib also participated in a panel on Islamic capital markets, where he shared insights from his three decades of experience in Islamic asset management. He outlined the factors driving the sector’s penetration in Pakistan and discussed how other South Asian markets could benefit from these lessons.

IFFSA, now in its 10th year, celebrates organizations and individuals advancing Shariah-compliant and Riba-free financial solutions across South Asia.

Lucky Investments, a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, marks the YB Group’s entry into financial services. The firm is led by Mohammad Shoaib, a pioneer of Islamic asset management in Pakistan, with Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem serving as its Shariah Advisor.

