KCCI AGM: Motiwala stresses unity, teamwork

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, while underscoring the unparalleled unity of BMG and the overwhelming trust of the business community, highlighted KCCI’s proactive role during 2024-25 in safeguarding business interests, engaging with policymakers, modernising institutional frameworks, opposing anti-business measures, and striving to enhance Pakistan’s exports and competitiveness.

Speaking at the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Motiwala stressed that unity, teamwork, and dedicated service remain the foundation of BMG’s success.

He reaffirmed that the Chamber, being the largest trade body of Pakistan, would continue to play its pivotal role in advancing economic growth, protecting the interests of the business community, and contributing towards national prosperity.

Motiwala congratulated the office-bearers for their services during 2024-25 and appreciated the overwhelming participation of members, particularly former Presidents. He said their continued involvement in KCCI activities, long after completing their tenures, clearly reflected the unmatched unity, depth, and strength of the Chamber, setting it apart from other chambers where past presidents usually remain absent.

He proudly recalled BMG’s sweeping victory in last year’s elections, where the Group secured an unprecedented 89 percent of the votes, while the opponents even lost their security deposits. “This achievement is unmatched in the Chamber’s history and a testament to the unwavering faith of our members.”

Many members, he added, had initially expressed reluctance to vote due to the lack of credible opposition, but BMG leadership encouraged them to exercise their right, resulting in overwhelming support.

Highlighting the historic success of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM), Motiwala said KCCI received 2,400 assent forms approving all resolutions, while more than 400 members attended in person, the highest-ever turnout in the Chamber’s history. He noted that such massive participation was a sign of unshakable confidence in BMG’s leadership, which would only continue if KCCI remained dedicated to resolving the issues of every single member.

Referring to the Chamber’s bold campaign against Sections 37A & 37B of the Finance Act, which empowered FBR officials to arrest taxpayers, he recalled that KCCI strongly resisted these measures by reaching out directly to the Prime Minister, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and other stakeholders.

Despite being abroad at the time, he ensured his participation in a four-hour SIFC meeting to pursue the matter, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of these controversial powers.

Motiwala further noted that the year was marked by extensive engagements with top policymakers and dignitaries, including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Haroon Akhtar, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Chief Minister Sindh, and Governor Sindh. “Karachi, contributing 67 percent of the country’s revenue and 54 percent of exports, must always be heard by policymakers,” he emphasized.

He proudly pointed out that KCCI was the only chamber in Pakistan to have hosted the Chairman NAB, who held constructive dialogue with the business community and resolved several long-standing issues.

He recalled how KCCI intervened to stop the practice of Customs officials breaking locks and conducting night raids on business premises.

KCCI President Bilwani’s proposal, that if raids were unavoidable, officials should seal the premises at night and conduct confiscation in the morning in the presence of business owners.

Motiwala also praised the tireless work of KCCI’s Special Committee for Small Traders, led by Majeed Memon, noting that small traders remained at the forefront of supporting KCCI’s initiatives.

He lauded the establishment of the Policy Research & Advisory Council (PRAC), which brought together PhDs, chartered accountants, and specialists to design practical reforms.

He said PRAC would soon prepare a shadow budget with recommendations to reduce the cost of doing business and identify new revenue avenues.

During 2024-25, KCCI issued over 150 press releases, averaging one every other day, signed MoUs with international chambers in Greece, Dubai, and arbitration bodies, and hosted the highest-ever number of delegations from Pakistan and abroad.

The Chamber also successfully updated its Memorandum & Articles of Association, ensuring full compliance with the Trade Organisations Act, an achievement praised by the DGTO.

Motiwala also announced that a comprehensive document will also be prepared on reducing the cost of doing business, stressing that if costs were brought at par with Bangladesh, Pakistan’s exports could easily double.

He expressed KCCI’s intention to bring a NUTECH campus to Karachi to produce technically skilled graduates, noting that 6,000 students had already graduated from NUTECH Islamabad and none remained unemployed.

Concluding his address, he urged unsuccessful opponents in KCCI’s elections to abandon frivolous complaints and instead contribute positively.

He paid tribute to Late Siraj Kassam Teli and Late A Q Khalil for their lifelong service to the business community and reaffirmed that BMG’s 26-year journey had been one of unity, integrity, and dedication.

“Despite Pakistan’s population of 250 million, our exports remain just USD 32 billion, even lower than remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis. With the right policies and reduced costs, Pakistan can achieve USD 100 billion exports, creating jobs and bringing stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani expressed heartfelt gratitude to Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG, office bearers, and members for their unwavering support.

He acknowledged that despite facing 15–20 court cases, DGTO interventions, and administrative hurdles, KCCI acted on all commitments made in the last AGM, including the successful updating of its Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Bilwani highlighted the bold nationwide strike against anti-business measures, which became a historic success as all major chambers and even Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi fully observed it. This unity led to the withdrawal of Sections 37A & 37B and other regressive measures.

He also recalled advising the Chief Minister Sindh to deliver real solutions instead of ceremonial visits, which later resulted in tangible progress on civic issues.

He informed members about the restoration of KCCI’s historic building, lauded by the Chief Minister as superior to comparable heritage projects. He noted that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi honoured his commitment by arranging KCCI’s meeting with the Army Chief, a milestone for the Chamber.

On internal reforms, Bilwani emphasised staff welfare initiatives, including policies ensuring women employees leave in time to reach their home for Maghrib prayers. He commended Former President Muhammad Idrees for the successful organisation of the “My Karachi Exhibition”, a flagship event that continues to grow every year. “Only through collective strength, we can safeguard trade and industry, resolve issues, and prevent anti-business policies”, he added.

The AGM was also attended by Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar and Mian Abrar Ahmed, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Former Presidents Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Shariq Vohra, Abdullah Zaki, Junaid Makda, Muhammad Idrees, Younus Muhammad Bashir, Tariq Yousuf, Saeed Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, Majyd Aziz, along with the KCCI Executive Committee and General Body members.

