Business & Finance Print 2025-09-30

KATI leadership tenders resignations; new office bearers elected

Recorder Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:51am

KARACHI: The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) underwent a major change as President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, and Vice President Tariq Hussain tendered their resignations due to personal commitments.

In a meeting of KATI’s Executive Committee, members unanimously accepted the resignations and elected Muhammad Ikram Rajput as President, Zahid Hameed as Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Talha as Vice President for the remaining term.

On the occasion, KATI Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, former presidents, chairmen, and members praised the services of the outgoing office bearers and extended their full support and congratulations to the newly elected team. They expressed confidence that the new leadership would continue to advance KATI’s legacy of serving the business community.

Newly elected President Ikram Rajput thanked Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, and all KATI members for their trust. He pledged to work in line with the vision of the late SM Muneer, focusing on strengthening KATI’s role in supporting its members and the wider business community.

Rajput vowed to prioritize the development of the Korangi Industrial Area and to highlight and resolve the issues faced by industries. He also paid tribute to Junaid Naqi and his team for their outstanding services during their tenure.

Ikram Rajput previously served as President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and as Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), where he earned wide appreciation for his leadership.

