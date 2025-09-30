Ghandapur’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in a case involving allegations of illegal possession of weapons and liquor.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasruminallah Baloch, while hearing the case, issued Ghandapur warrants for not appearing before the court. The court directed the police to detain him and produce him before it in the case registered against him and others at BharaKahu station.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 5.

The case was registered in October 2016, accusing Ghandpur of carrying illegal arms and liquor. According to police, five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol, six magazines, a bulletproof vest, alcohol, and three tear gas shells were recovered from his vehicle near Bani Gala.

Gandapur has denied the allegations, claiming the weapons were licenced and the liquor bottle allegedly found in his vehicle actually contained honey.

