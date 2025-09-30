BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Print 2025-09-30

Raja says IK not happy with Peshawar rally arrangements

Fazal Sher Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made for the party’s public gathering (jalsa) held in Peshawar on September 27.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail after the special court heard the Toshakhana II case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, PTI Secretary General, Barrister Salman Akram Raja said that the PTI founding chairman has issued some important instructions that will be shared in detail during the parliamentary party meeting. “The former prime minister believed the Peshawar public meeting could have been organised more effectively,” Raja said while quoting Khan as saying.

Raja said that the message about the mismanagement at the venue of Jalsa has been sent out to Khan. He added that Khan had received complaints about dust, poor facilities, and mismanagement at the venue. “Now party leadership must decide whether to stand with the people or stay behind”, he said while quoting Khan.

Barrister Raja also addressed questions regarding Aleema Khan’s role in party affairs. He clarified that Aleema Khan is not directly involved in the party’s decision-making processes; her role is limited to conveying the PTI founder’s messages to the public.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the Toshakhana II case at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till October 1 after Khan’s counsel cross-examined a prosecution witness.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Qausain Faisal Mufti conducted cross-examination of NAB officer and prosecution witness, Mohsin Haroon and he will continue the cross-examination of same witness during the next hearing.

The hearing, which continued for seven hours, was unexpectedly adjourned until Wednesday, due to a power outage in the jail courtroom. On the next hearing date, Advocate Qausain Faisal Mufti is expected to complete the final phase of cross-examination on the remaining two prosecution witnesses.

The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were presented before the court. Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khanam Niazi, as well as, Khan’s cousin Qasim Zaman, and Bushra Bibi’s sister-in-law, attended the hearing.

The accused were represented by Advocates Qausain Faisal and Salman Safdar, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Umair Majid Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Salman Akram Raja

