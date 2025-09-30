South Waziristan blast: Nine security personnel martyred

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least nine security personnel were martyred and eight others injured in a car bomb blast in the Sarwekai area of Upper South Waziristan on Monday, police confirmed.

According to police, the explosion took place in Molay Khan Sarai, where a vehicle packed with explosives detonated, hitting security personnel on duty. The attack was sudden and powerful, causing significant casualties on the spot.

Police said nine personnel were martyred in the blast. At least eight others sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Emergency teams and law enforcement rushed to the site to secure the area.

Officials confirmed that the incident was indeed a bomb blast caused by an explosive-laden car. Additional contingents of police and security forces have been deployed to the area, while an investigation has been launched.