Cardiologists warn of growing heart disease crisis among youth in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Leading cardiologists warned here on Monday that poor lifestyle choices like smoking, junk food, lack of exercise, coupled with conditions like uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes, are driving a heart health crisis among young people in the country. They were speaking on the occasion of World Heart Day at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad.

Dr. Asaad Akbar Khan, Chief of Cardiology, stated, “What is truly shocking is that people in their 30s and 40s are now presenting with serious heart conditions and heart attacks once seen only in older patients. This is a wake-up call for our nation. Heart patients must also follow the instructions of their cardiologists carefully. Timely medication, regular check-ups, and lifestyle modifications are critical for survival and long-term health.”

Dr. Saeed Ullah Shah, Consultant Cardiologist, emphasized that reducing modifiable risk factors can significantly lower the chances of developing heart disease. He added that prevention lies in simple lifestyle changes, regular check-ups, knowing the risks, daily exercise, balanced eating, quitting smoking, and managing stress.

