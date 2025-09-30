BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after 10 years

Recorder Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 07:22am

KARACHI: Etihad Airways marked its return to Bacha Khan International Airport after a 10-year hiatus. According to the details, the flight EY 276 from Abu Dhabi touched down at the airport to a traditional water salute, symbolising the significance of the airline’s comeback to the north-western city of the country.

The arrival marks the first Etihad Airways flight to Peshawar since 2014, when the UAE-based carrier suspended its operations to the destination.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), Etihad Airways will operate flight EY 277 from Peshawar to Abu Dhabi at 8:00 AM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, providing passengers with five weekly connections between the two cities.

The return of Etihad Airways follows the launch of operations by Fly Dubai and Flyadeal earlier this year, making it the third international airline to commence services at Bacha Khan International Airport in 2025.

The expansion of international connectivity is expected to provide travellers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surrounding regions with enhanced travel options and improved access to global destinations via Abu Dhabi, one of the Middle East’s major aviation hubs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Peshawar Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways Pakistan and UAE

