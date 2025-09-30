BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,135 Increased By 234.5 (1.39%)
BR30 56,032 Increased By 532 (0.96%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Markets Print 2025-09-30

Gold, silver hit historic benchmarks

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2025 07:07am

KARACHI: Gold and silver soared to fresh historic highs on Monday, setting new benchmarks in both local and international markets as investors flocked to the precious metals, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarrafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs5900 per tola, reaching an unprecedented Rs403,600. The 10-gram price increased by Rs5058 to Rs346,021, while the 22-karat rate stood at Rs317,197 per 10 grams after climbing Rs4637.

Silver also registered sharp gains, with the per tola price advancing by Rs88 to Rs4,792, while the 10-gram rate went up by Rs76 to Rs4,108.

In the international market, gold jumped by $59 to touch USD3818 per ounce, while silver rose by USD0.88 to trade at USD46.93 per ounce.

Muhammad Qasim Shikarpuri, President of the All Pakistan Sarrafa Gems and Jewellers Association, confirmed that the rates were based on interbank exchange calculations, using 24-karat purity standards.

The open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

At independence in 1947, gold was priced at just Rs57 per tola. Over the next decade it rose gradually, hitting Rs87 in 1952 and Rs133 in 1959, while still affordable for many households. During the 60s, gold remained relatively stable but inched higher, starting at Rs131 per tola in 1960 and ending the decade at Rs176 in 1969.

The 70s saw explosive growth. Gold moved from Rs154 in 1970 to Rs246 in 1972, then Rs432 in 1973, and by 1979 it reached Rs1230 per tola. In 1980, gold surged to Rs2250 per tola, dipped to Rs1636 in 1982, but later recovered, reaching Rs3300 by 1987 and Rs3275 by 1989.

