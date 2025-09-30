Storm system likely to hit south-eastern Sindh

KARACHI: A storm system brewing over Gujarat in India is drifting west-northwest and is expected to lash south-eastern Sindh with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms until October 2, the Met Office said on Monday.

In its latest advisory, the Met stated that moist currents from the north-eastern Arabian Sea are penetrating south-eastern parts of Sindh, feeding the storm system. At the same time, a fresh westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country on October 3, potentially adding to unsettled weather conditions.

Under the influence of this system, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Tharparkar — including Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo and Kaloi — as well as in Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

The PMD warned that isolated moderate to heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas during the forecast period. The department underlined that the activity will occur with occasional gaps between September 29 (night) and October 2.

According to the advisory, windstorms and lightning associated with the weather system may damage weak structures, such as roofs and walls of katcha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Travellers and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas during the forecast spell.

The PMD urged the public to remain cautious and to stay informed about weather developments through official channels. “Public, travellers and tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about latest weather conditions,” the statement read.

The department called on all concerned authorities, including local administrations and disaster management bodies, to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the period of expected rain and thunderstorms.

Chairmen of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and other officials were specifically advised to remain “alert” round the clock to handle any emergencies. The PMD stressed that proactive measures would be necessary in view of the possible risks of strong winds and lightning strikes.

The Tropical Warning Centre of the PMD confirmed it is continuously monitoring the system and will issue further updates as conditions evolve. Citizens were also encouraged to keep track of advisories through the PMD website, its official mobile application “Pak Weather,” social media platforms, and the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) alert system.

The forecast makes clear that the weather system is likely to have a noticeable impact across multiple districts of Sindh over the coming four days. With heavy falls possible in the desert belt and intermittent showers expected elsewhere, officials have urged vigilance from both the public and the authorities to ensure safety and preparedness.

