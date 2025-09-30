Income tax returns: businesspeople urge govt to extend filing deadline

KARACHI: Business Community has urged Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Finance, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the income tax filing deadline to December 31, 2025; citing changes in the IRIS portal and flood situation in Punjab, KPK and Sindh.

Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Aman Paracha, has called on the government to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns to December 31, 2025. Paracha emphasized that the extension is essential to facilitate taxpayers who are currently facing numerous challenges in filing their returns. He pointed out that, despite claims by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), technical issues persist with both the return forms and the FBR’s online system.

Paracha highlighted that recent flood-like conditions in several parts of the country have severely disrupted trade and industrial activities. “In such difficult circumstances, it is nearly impossible for taxpayers to file their income tax returns on time,” he said. “An extension until December 31 would offer much-needed relief.”

He further noted that the FPCCI has consistently provided the government with business-friendly and economically sound recommendations. “Extending the tax filing deadline would not only ease the burden on taxpayers but also benefit the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Revenue Board by ensuring greater compliance and revenue collection,” Paracha added. The FPCCI Vice President urged the government to take immediate action in the interest of economic stability and to support the business community during this challenging period.

President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), Faizal Moiz Khan, has urged the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Finance, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns to December 31, 2025. He said that widespread torrential rains and flooding have disrupted commercial, industrial, and agricultural activities across the country. “The business community is facing immense challenges due to the extreme weather conditions. Under such circumstances, it is not feasible for taxpayers to file their returns on time,” he stated. He further criticized the FBR for introducing last-minute changes to the income tax return forms, which he said have added to the confusion and difficulties for taxpayers. “These changes, made as recently as September 24, have left the business community struggling to comply,” he said.

NKATI President pointed out that even if the changes introduced by the FBR are accepted, then as per tax laws, the effective deadline for filing returns would fall on December 24. “Therefore, the government and the FBR should not only resolve the ambiguities in the updated forms but also officially extend the filing deadline to December 31, 2025.”

