Improving Karachi’s infrastructure: Nasir orders formation of technical committee

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government & Housing Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed formation of a technical committee comprising experts to plan effective measures for improving the city’s infrastructure.

Chairing a meeting of the Local Government Department, he ordered a comprehensive list of all dilapidated buildings in the megacity to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

Addressing the Water Corporation officials, the minister directed that water supply and sewerage issues must be resolved on a priority basis to provide maximum relief to the citizens. He added that providing relief to the people is the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and our mission. Therefore, all ongoing development schemes must be completed on priority bases to improve the city’s infrastructure.

He said that the immediate restoration of the megacity’s infrastructure is the government’s top priority. He directed officials to take urgent measures in line with the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the public.

Nasir Shah emphasised that infrastructure improvements will not only be limited to Karachi but will extend across Sindh. He stressed that for the betterment of Karachi, all institutions and political parties must work together to move forward with Bilawal Bhutto’s vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025