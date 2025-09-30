BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-09-30

Pakistani community contributes to every sector, says ambassador to the UAE

Saleha Riaz Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

His Excellency Faisal Niaz Tirmizi will soon be wrapping up his stint as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE. In a candid conversation with Asma Mustafa on In the Arena, which aired on Aaj TV on Monday night, he spoke about how he has seen the country transform over the years and the contributions Pakistanis have made to the Middle Eastern country.

“It makes me happy to see the Pakistani community contribute to every industry be it masons, carpenters, food delivery riders, security guards, doctors, professors, businessmen or bankers,” he noted.

“They are involved in their work and in the society and they garner much respect”.

Remittances from UAE to cross $7bn, says Pakistan’s envoy

He said many know about the critical role PIA played in helping Dubai launch the Emirates Airline but what is lesser known is that the country’s first four air force chiefs were from Pakistan, as were telecom operator Etisalat’s first chief technology officer and first chief financial officer.

Moreover Pakistanis helped create their central bank and their biggest investment agency, RDI, he said.

Tirmizi was first posted in the UAE in 2007 in the Pakistan embassy as a diplomat.

“I have seen this country transform during my time in the foreign service - I always say their infrastructure is very advanced but beyond that they have invested in their people,” he noted.

“They give so much importance to their peoples’ upbringing and education - some of the world’s top schools, colleges and medical facilities are here - and this has resulted in their leadership, be it those in politics, business or foreign service, be top notch”.

He also praised the importance given to women: “you will see many women in decision making positions.”

Reflecting on his time as ambassador of the UAE, Tirmizi noted that remittances sent from the UAE to Pakistan have grown from $5billion to $8 billion in the past three years.

He has also tried to make it as easy as possible for people to get visas for Pakistan because he believes in the importance of promoting tourism. To this end, he said he is behind the start of direct flights from Dubai to Skardu.

“I have sent many ambassadors and diplomats to Pakistan and everyone who went had their perception about the country changed for the better.”

“Yes we have issues but the people are very nice and they have a desire to contribute. We haven’t marketed ourselves well, we must promote cultural tourism and our food. Everyone who goes there says the human interaction is unmatched. We need to focus on the positives.”

Looking back at his career, Tirmizi notes that while the big decisions made by diplomats make it to the newspapers, it’s the small things they get a chance to do that no one hears about that brings the most satisfaction and happiness, such as helping people with genuine issues.

He said when he joined this profession he was told it’s not a job but a mission that has to become part of one’s life, one where every three years there is a change of language and weather.

“If you do it from the heart, you will do it well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

uae Middle East Dubai UAE ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Pakistani community

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani community contributes to every sector, says ambassador to the UAE

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories