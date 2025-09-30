Pakistani community contributes to every sector, says ambassador to the UAE

His Excellency Faisal Niaz Tirmizi will soon be wrapping up his stint as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE. In a candid conversation with Asma Mustafa on In the Arena, which aired on Aaj TV on Monday night, he spoke about how he has seen the country transform over the years and the contributions Pakistanis have made to the Middle Eastern country.

“It makes me happy to see the Pakistani community contribute to every industry be it masons, carpenters, food delivery riders, security guards, doctors, professors, businessmen or bankers,” he noted.

“They are involved in their work and in the society and they garner much respect”.

He said many know about the critical role PIA played in helping Dubai launch the Emirates Airline but what is lesser known is that the country’s first four air force chiefs were from Pakistan, as were telecom operator Etisalat’s first chief technology officer and first chief financial officer.

Moreover Pakistanis helped create their central bank and their biggest investment agency, RDI, he said.

Tirmizi was first posted in the UAE in 2007 in the Pakistan embassy as a diplomat.

“I have seen this country transform during my time in the foreign service - I always say their infrastructure is very advanced but beyond that they have invested in their people,” he noted.

“They give so much importance to their peoples’ upbringing and education - some of the world’s top schools, colleges and medical facilities are here - and this has resulted in their leadership, be it those in politics, business or foreign service, be top notch”.

He also praised the importance given to women: “you will see many women in decision making positions.”

Reflecting on his time as ambassador of the UAE, Tirmizi noted that remittances sent from the UAE to Pakistan have grown from $5billion to $8 billion in the past three years.

He has also tried to make it as easy as possible for people to get visas for Pakistan because he believes in the importance of promoting tourism. To this end, he said he is behind the start of direct flights from Dubai to Skardu.

“I have sent many ambassadors and diplomats to Pakistan and everyone who went had their perception about the country changed for the better.”

“Yes we have issues but the people are very nice and they have a desire to contribute. We haven’t marketed ourselves well, we must promote cultural tourism and our food. Everyone who goes there says the human interaction is unmatched. We need to focus on the positives.”

Looking back at his career, Tirmizi notes that while the big decisions made by diplomats make it to the newspapers, it’s the small things they get a chance to do that no one hears about that brings the most satisfaction and happiness, such as helping people with genuine issues.

He said when he joined this profession he was told it’s not a job but a mission that has to become part of one’s life, one where every three years there is a change of language and weather.

“If you do it from the heart, you will do it well.”

