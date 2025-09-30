BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Management of MRL, Aflatoxin in rice: TDAP organises seminar

Press Release Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 07:05am

GUJRANWALA: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) held a comprehensive seminar on the “Management of Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) and Aflatoxin in Rice” at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This event, part of TDAP’s ongoing campaign to elevate rice quality standards and expand export potential, brought together local rice growers, farmers, provincial agriculture extension officials, and experts from key research bodies. The seminar emphasized actionable measures to curb MRL exceedances and aflatoxin contamination, ensuring Pakistani rice meets stringent global regulations and sustains its competitive edge in international markets.

Pakistan, a leading global rice exporter, faces ongoing challenges in maintaining food safety compliance, particularly with the European Union (EU). Dr. Mubarik Ahmed, Consultant (Agro) at TDAP, presented on core strategies for MRL and aflatoxin control, stressing the importance of pre-harvest practices like timely pesticide application and post-harvest techniques such as rapid drying to under 14% moisture and storage in aerated environments to inhibit Aspergillus fungi growth.

He highlighted that in 2025 alone, the EU issued 35 notifications for Pakistani rice, with 18 related to pesticide residues and 15 to aflatoxins, underscoring the risk of market restrictions and financial setbacks if unaddressed.

Choudhry Siddiq, President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, served as the chief guest and delivered an inspiring address, urging stakeholders to prioritize sustainable farming for long-term economic benefits.

Rice TDAP rice sector GCCI Aflatoxin Management of MRL

