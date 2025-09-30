Punjab minister reacts to Marri’s statement as war of words heats up

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, strongly reacted to Shazia Marri’s recent statement, saying that the Pakistan Peoples Party must stop acting like a “know-it-all.”

“They are the ones issuing dictations and at the same time giving threats,” Azma said, adding: “Where you do not have a mandate, don’t try to forcibly build a ‘mosque on borrowed land.’ Such attempts will never succeed.”

Azma Bokhari further remarked that if Bilawal Bhutto truly wants to deliver he should do so in Sindh, where his party holds power.

“Punjab’s people have given their mandate to Maryam Nawaz. She fully understands the problems of her people and is already addressing them effectively,” Bokhari emphasised.

She added that the Punjab government will not engage in token politics by distributing Rs 12,000 handouts under any scheme. “Such lollipops should be reserved for the people of Sindh,” she quipped.

Concluding her remarks, Azma Bokhari reminded Shazia Marri and PPP leaders that this is not 2022 but 2025.

“The Punjab government stands firm on its agenda of development, public welfare, and service, and will not bow to any external pressure.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025