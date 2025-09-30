HPV vaccination drive fails to achieve target

LAHORE: The country’s first human papillomavirus vaccination HPV vaccine drive, which was aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer in future failed to achieve desired vaccination targets, it has been learnt.

As per target, 11 million girls were to be administered vaccine, but jabs were administered to only 55.32-percent of girls, sources said.

In Punjab, the percentage of success of the drive was recorded at 66.32 percent. The campaign achieved 68-percent of its target in Punjab and 65 percent in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025