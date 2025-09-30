Maryam Nawaz: From ‘Iron Lady’ to ‘Iron Wall of Punjab’

Punjab has a long tradition of hospitality and generosity, but patience also has its limits. When voices rise too loud and provocations turn into direct attacks, a strong reaction becomes inevitable. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, daughter of three-time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has now emerged as that reaction — an unshakable wall against the tide of propaganda and hostility directed towards Punjab.

It was Nawaz Sharif who first raised the slogan “Jag Punjabi Jag” (Wake up, Punjabi, wake up), assuring the people of Punjab that he would never allow anyone to snatch their rights, point fingers at their province, or impose external control over them. Forty years later, it is his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who has taken up the same mantle — this time with even greater resolve, standing firmly before the entire country to defend Punjab’s honour and interests.

In recent months, a calculated and systematic campaign was launched to malign Punjab and target its people. As Chief Executive of the province, Maryam Nawaz’s response to those politicizing the devastating floods was not just expected but necessary.

She made it clear that her foremost responsibility is to counter the propaganda, confront malicious campaigns, and fight Punjab’s case with strength and courage. Her actions have proven that electing her as Chief Minister was a sound and wise decision by the people of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz is not only capable of protecting their rights but also strong enough to shatter the narrative built against them.

Before becoming Chief Minister, Maryam had already endured severe trials, showing the nation that she was indeed an “Iron Lady.” Now, by standing firmly against the voices raised against Punjab, she has transformed into an Iron Wall — unyielding, unbreakable, and protective.

Punjab has always played the role of the elder brother for the federation, and this fact should never be doubted. In her speech in Dera Ghazi Khan, Maryam Nawaz corrected many misconceptions. She reminded the nation that nearly two crore people from other provinces live in Punjab today, benefiting from its education, healthcare, and other public services.

Yet, a propaganda has been consistently spread that Punjab exploits other provinces. The facts speak otherwise: Punjab pays the largest share of electricity and gas bills, contributes the highest portion to the NFC Award, and extends unconditional support whenever any province faces a calamity. This generosity is undeniable proof of Punjab’s broad-heartedness.

Unfortunately, during the recent floods, the point-scoring attitude of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was both regrettable and disappointing. More than 4.5 million people in Punjab were affected, and over 2.5 million were rescued through timely action by the provincial government. Punjab also provided temporary shelters and food to displaced families, entirely from its own resources.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz announced financial compensation ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 1 million for those who lost their homes, along with relief for farmers who suffered crop losses. She has promised that within the next two weeks, flood-affected families will begin receiving this assistance.

All this is being done solely from the Punjab government’s treasury, without any financial assistance from the federal government, foreign countries, or international organizations. In contrast, PPP has continuously pressured PML-N to beg the world for aid in the name of floods, which is shameful. As Maryam Nawaz categorically declared, her father Nawaz Sharif never stretched his hands before anyone, and neither will she.

Instead of playing politics over Punjab’s floods, PPP should focus on the rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh, where the displaced families of the 2022 floods are still waiting for help and shelter. Bilawal Bhutto may have matured as a politician, but unless he changes his party’s policy and priorities, real progress in Sindh will remain elusive.

Maryam Nawaz has proven that she is not only the Iron Lady but also the Iron Wall of Punjab — a leader who knows how to defend her people, protect their rights, and stand tall against every campaign of propaganda and hostility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025