BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-30

Beyond the red carpet

Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

EDITORIAL: The most meaningful outcome of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with President Donald Trump is not in the optics of motorcades or smiles, but in the signal that Pakistan is being given bilateral priority in Washington without being viewed primarily through the prism of India. That shift, after decades of transactional and triangular framing, carries weight.

For the first time in years, Pakistan’s leadership was received at the White House for a dedicated discussion on security, counterterrorism and economic ties, with the prime minister accompanied by the army chief.

The context matters. Under the Biden administration, relations had cooled to the point of indifference. Pakistan was edged to the margins, seen more as a complication in Afghanistan’s endgame than a partner in its own right. Trump’s second term has already broken from that approach.

The meeting in Washington was the third interaction in as many months — following a session with Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA, and an unprecedented lunch with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in June. This consistency itself is notable. In the past, engagement had often been ad hoc, dictated by narrow tactical needs.

Caution is, of course, warranted. As analysts have reminded, Pakistan’s ties with the United States have always swung between highs and lows. The Afghan jihad, the ‘war on terror’, even the Cold War alliances all delivered moments of closeness, only to be followed by disengagement when Washington’s objectives shifted. Trump himself is unpredictable, and his record shows a willingness to change course abruptly. That is why no durable reset should be assumed yet, and why policy should be guided by realism.

Still, the value of the present moment should not be understated. For Pakistan, being able to engage the US president and his senior team at a time of upheaval in Gaza, turbulence in South Asia and recalibration in the Gulf restores a degree of relevance in international affairs. For the US, it shows recognition that relations with Islamabad are worth tending, not least because New Delhi is no longer a straightforward partner.

Trump’s frictions with India over trade, tariffs and visas, as well as his self-promotion in claiming to have mediated during the May hostilities between India and Pakistan, have created a different balance in Washington’s South Asia calculus.

It is also important to note what this warming of relations is built on. Security and intelligence cooperation remain central, as they have been through most of the history of the relationship.

Trump’s decision to meet the army chief separately earlier in the year underlined that recognition. But this time, the political leadership was front and centre, and the engagement has widened to include investment and trade. A new phase of partnership, if it emerges, will need to move beyond counterterrorism alone and address the economic dimension with equal seriousness.

Details of the Washington meeting remain scarce, and until joint statements are issued the exact contours of any agreement will be unclear. But the length of the discussion — nearly twice what had been scheduled — and the fact that it was closed to the press suggest substance was on the table. For Pakistan, the challenge will be to translate this moment into concrete outcomes: access to trade, investment in critical sectors, and support in stabilising its fragile economy.

The opportunity lies in the balance. Pakistan has historically relied too heavily on external patrons and suffered when those patrons changed course. Now, with China a constant partner and Gulf states strengthening defence ties, improved relations with Washington can form part of a more diversified foreign policy. To rely on the US alone would be risky; to keep the door firmly open is prudent.

The prime minister’s visit has set a positive tone. It represents a rare convergence of civilian and military leadership in presenting a unified front abroad, and it has been acknowledged with seriousness in Washington.

The test will be whether the follow-through delivers something more than atmospherics. For now, though, Pakistan can take encouragement that it has re-entered the White House as a partner in its own right, and that the conversation is once again bilateral, not conditional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy UNGA US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak US ties Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Beyond the red carpet

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories