Trump’s Gaza peace deal

That US President Donald Trump is quite optimistic about the prospects of the Gaza peace deal is a fact as he has been repeatedly stating that peace in the war-torn Gaza is now imminent; it is very much in sight, according to him.

The 21-point peace plan that he seeks to implement to bring the growing belligerence of Israel to an end in addition to achieving certain other objectives deserves praise for a variety of reasons.

The US President is scheduled to host a belligerent Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to push the plan for elusive Gaza peace deal.

One of the points of the plan says that the Gaza Strip will have an interim government of Palestinian technocrats under the supervision of an international body. Hamas is said to have refused what it says any “foreign entity” to run post-war Gaza amid US plans to give control to former British prime minister Tony Blair.

The 21-point plan, however, clearly states that the Hamas will have no role whatsoever in the post-war Gaza. Be that as it may, the acquiescence of Netanyahu is more important than Hamas’ agreement or disagreement in relation to the success of this plan, given the Israeli prime minister is facing pressure from the ministers and the settlers to defy the US, annex the West Bank, and continue the war on Gaza.

Nevertheless, the growing US pressure on far-right Israeli government is likely to produce some good or positive results. Let’s see what happens at the White House.

Hashim Abbasi (Islamabad)

