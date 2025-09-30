Technology sector: Pakistan, Malaysia agree to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia on Monday agreed to boost collaboration in the technology sector and explore new avenues for digital trade and innovation.

This development came during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and the Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan.

During the talks, both sides discussed launching internship and student exchange programs to enhance youth skills and exposure.

Shaza Fatima highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital Nation Pakistan vision, emphasizing opportunities for joint ventures and knowledge sharing.

The Malaysian High Commissioner praised the digital talent pool in Pakistan, noting that the country’s young professionals possess world-class technical skills. He expressed confidence that stronger bilateral cooperation would help deepen Pak-Malaysia relations and open new pathways for mutual growth.

