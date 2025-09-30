BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-30

Climate change should be priority area: Ishrat: ‘Water-food-energy nexus is responsible for environmental degradation in Pakistan’

Hamza Habib Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Husain, former governor of the State Bank, has said that the Ministries of National Food Security & Research, Water Resources, and Climate Change hardly get the attention and resources they deserve, and, as a result, food security is now at stake because of floods and changes in the weather patterns.

He was speaking at the SDPI’s Policy Research Clinic, titled: “The Agenda for Policy Think Tanks in Pakistan” on Monday. Dr Ishrat, who is currently the Senior Advisor at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), has said that the Water-Food-Energy nexus is responsible for environmental degradation in Pakistan, and climate change should be the priority area for every think tank, as it is a traditional security threat for the country.

He said that, unfortunately, after the 18th Amendment, many ministries, especially the agriculture ministry, are now provincial subjects. But so far, after the devolution of powers, provinces have done very little for food security and disaster management.

Over the years, he said, Pakistani policy intelligentsia, namely think tanks, have become dependent on donor agencies, and their increased reliance on donors has subdued their independence in choosing policy options, dropping their impact on policy makers, communities, and governments.

He stressed the need for adopting an out-of-the-box approach to guide, educate, and advocate for core policy issues of the nation, benefiting mutual growth, sustainability, and inclusive development.

He underlined that the youth have innovative and fresh ideas that should be encouraged to participate in research-related decisions by think tanks, alongside women’s perspectives, which are unique and poles apart from their male counterparts in research that should be promoted and encouraged.

Suggesting that the researchers appearing on national television should keep their narratives drenched in facts and evidence, he said: “Think Tanks in Pakistan should dedicate their efforts to ace data analytics for convincing research stories and narratives. Also, the think tanks working with international partners should closely work with their counterparts as team members to increase their capacity and knowledge.”

Commenting on the prevailing structure of the think tanks in Pakistan, he said they should focus on developing synergies among a diverse array of experts and focus on global issues impacting national interests, including geopolitical upheavals, AI, and technology advancement.

“China is leading global manufacturing of solar PVs and electric cars because it owns over three million robots with a 30 per cent share of global robot production,” he said.

Dr Ishrat Husain noted that think tanks should have worked on out-of-the-box ideas like impact of CPEC and the Green Energy boom on Pakistan’s national grid. He added that the “Policy Briefs” by think tanks used to help fill time lapses in connecting evidence with decision-making should be enhanced as a hallmark product.

He suggested that the think tanks working with donor agencies should work on modifying their project TORs as beneficial for Pakistan and serving national interests.

“Think tanks globally are recognized by their work and reputation in the field, which is essential. Moreover, the youth lamenting their exclusion from decision-making forums should equip themselves with skills, knowledge, and experience as only youth with proper knowledge and experience will be given importance by decision makers,” he noted.

For policy think tanks, he said, the local governments’ role is critical in ensuring policies have an impact at the grassroots level, and decisions like serving all basic amenities to the masses need to be highlighted for improved governance and public service through empowered local governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change Dr Ishrat Husain

Comments

200 characters

Climate change should be priority area: Ishrat: ‘Water-food-energy nexus is responsible for environmental degradation in Pakistan’

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories